Some models claim that just 20% of people – superspreaders – account for 80% of infections





Now months into the US coronavirus outbreak, safety precautions have become routine: stand 6ft (2m) apart, wear a mask, and wash both hands.

But still, certain ‘superspreader’ events – birthday parties, bar nights, and even choir practice – seem to be the culprits in a outsized amount of Covid-19 infections.

So you can night out, or a single infected person, lead to a large number of cases?

We asked Dr Abraar Karan, a medical practitioner and public health researcher at Harvard Medical School, to look at three different cases since the US outbreak started to understand how some events can shift from low to high risk, and how to avoid attending a superspreader event your self.

First, what’s a superspreader?

At a superspreading event, the number of cases transmitted will undoubtedly be disproportionately high compared to general transmission, Dr Karan says.

And the chance of these superspreading events might balloon in the presence of superspreading people, who pass on their infection more widely either by being in touch with more people or emitting more of the herpes virus.

“I tend to think of it as this: the vast majority of people may not infect any other people, and some people in certain situations infect a lot of people,” that he says. “One person may infect 10 people, or 15 people or 20 people.”

Can you head to a bar and remain safe? Dr Karan says that would be tricky





Research is still being done, Dr Karan says, but early results indicate that coronavirus spread is primarily powered by these supercharged events.

“Different models have looked at this and they suggest that 20% of people account for 80% of spread.”

And while risk profiles will change widely between similar events, Dr Karan says there are specific factors that will raise a red flag.

“If you have any of the following in combination: indoors, crowded, closed spaces, without any sort of personal protective equipment like masks, which you’re not going to have eating – I think those are all high-risk,” that he says.

Choir practice, Mount Vernon, Washington

What happened?

Back in March, early in the US outbreak, 61 members of a choir group in Skagit County, Washington, met for his or her weekly choir practice. One person at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting displayed cold-like symptoms.

Days later, after a study by the usa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 53 Covid-19 cases were identified – 87% of the group that had assembled to sing. Two members of the group later died.

During the 10 March rehearsal, chairs were arranged in six rows of 20 chairs each, spaced 6-10 inches apart, according to a report by the CDC. Members took their usual rehearsal seats, with some space left by the roughly 40 people maybe not present that night. Some shared snacks during a 15-minute break, though no member reported physical contact between those present.

Why the spread?

In this case, the main element factor is probably the group’s reason for meeting: to sing.

When you sing, just like when you speak loudly or shout, you expel respiratory droplets from you mouth and nose, Dr Karan says.

“When you really are breathing out heavily from your airway you’re producing more aerosol, smaller droplets that can hang around in the air,” he says.

In the Skagit County choir, the first sick member could have expelled these droplets as they rehearsed, which then hovered in the air as members sang and socialised for a lot more than two hours.

Birthday party, Carollton, Texas

What happened?

On 30 May, the Barbosa family gathered in a number of 25 for a surprise birthday party. The north Texas family told US media that the host was unknowingly infected with Covid-19.

By the conclusion of June, family member Chance O’Shel said that eight family members and 10 friends of the household had contracted the virus, including grandparents Frank and Carole Barbosa, have been approaching their 68th anniversary.

Amid the herpes virus outbreak, drive-by birthdays similar to this one will undoubtedly be safer than an indoor gathering





Both Frank and Carole Barbosa were later hospitalised, and on 1 July, Frank Barbosa died, members of the family said.

“They were even more cautious than they were before, but it still lead to my grandma, grandpa and aunt in the hospital,” Mr O’Shel said of the gathering to local TV station KAVU.

Why the spread?

To Dr Karan, a birthday party just like that of the Barbosa family’s may have all the ingredients for a superspreading event.

“You can imagine if you’re indoors at a birthday party, there’s a lot of close contact there,” that he says. “There’s also people maybe lining up to use the restroom”, crowding together in small hallways where social distancing is impossible.

As people drink and eat, more problems arise. First, it’s unlikely you will end up using a facial covering as you consume – enabling easier spread.

Secondly, if party guests start drinking, rigid social distancing guidance may be more loosely followed, or outright ignored.

“We’re asking people to change their behaviours, we’re asking people to do things that are not natural to them”, to help curb the spread, Dr Karan says. “If you introduce things like alcohol, it’s more likely that people revert to their normal behaviour, they’re less inhibited so they may forget.”

And it matters who was initially infected, that he explains. When the index case is somebody central to the gathering, someone familiar with the guests – like the host of a party, as was the case at the Barbosa birthday – that added intimacy and contact might contribute to extra infections.

Restaurant and bar, East Lansing, Michigan

What happened?

On 8 June, the owners of Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub – a 10,000 square foot indoor restaurant with a large outdoor deck – opened its doors after weeks of Covid-19 closures.

Managers provided training on safe techniques, tables were pushed six feet apart and capacity was limited by around half its typical crowd, enabling approximately 225 customers.

Alcohol and social distancing are probably maybe not a good mix, Dr Karan tells the BBC





But at the time of 2 July, a reported 152 infections in 13 counties across Michigan have now been tied to Harper’s. Of these cases, 128 reported these were present at the restaurant between 12 June and 20 June, and the remaining are close contacts of the who did.

Why the spread?

Heading to an internal bar or restaurant might bring you in to some risky territory, Dr Karan explains.

Similar to a birthday celebration, food might be a factor.

“When you have people that are eating, they’re not going to be wearing masks, they’re going to be chewing and talking, and they’re going to be face-to-face, across from one another,” that he says, enabling droplets to transmit between guests.

If loud music is playing, or a crowded venue makes it difficult to listen to, loud speaking will also put on some risk, “like a party in overdrive”, Dr Karan says.

The high temperatures that include summer will add another complication, that he says.

“There is some evidence that air conditioners may contribute to spread, potentially blowing droplets along the path of the air conditioner.”

Add in the usage of public restrooms, several high touch-point areas like doorknobs, and you have ready-made possibility of superspread.

“I think taking precautions is important,” Dr Karan says. “But at the end of of the day, no matter how many precautions you take, some things are just high-risk, and I think bars are one of those things.”