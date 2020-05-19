Coronavirus: Watford player and two staff test positive | Football News







A Watford player and two members of the membership’s non-playing staff had been among the many six people to test positive for the coronavirus within the first spherical of Premier League testing.

A membership assertion mentioned: “Watford Football Club confirms that three individuals have examined positive for the Covid-19 virus following testing on the coaching floor over the previous 48 hours.

“Of those three positive tests, one is a player and two are members of staff. All three have asked that medical confidentiality be respected and, therefore, the club will not be naming those involved.

“All three will now self-isolate for seven days – in step with the protocols set out in Premier League pointers – earlier than being examined once more at a later date.

“Strict adherence to the Premier League guidelines has ensured the training ground remains virus-free and a safe environment for the players to continue to work.

“The membership will proceed to liaise carefully with the affected personnel and there can be no additional remark.”

More to comply with…