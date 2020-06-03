Coronavirus: Vulnerable children ‘may never return’ to school, head teachers fear

Head teachers fear many susceptible children will never “come back” to faculty, with up to eight million pupils set to be at house for six months, MPs have been informed.

The children’s commissioner additionally warned that 700,000 children don’t have a laptop computer or pill for house studying – placing them at stark threat of falling behind their friends.

Anne Longfield stated faculty leaders feared the numbers staying away will develop with “more distractions” in the summertime months, with primaries set to keep shut for some 12 months teams.

“They stay up worrying if those children will ever come back, because the leap that will need to get them back in school will be so vast,” she informed the Commons schooling committee.

More follows…