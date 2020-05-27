Coronavirus: Vitality Netball Superleague 2020 season cancelled | Netball News





The 2020 season had actually begun highly with strained suits and also unforeseeable outcomes

The Vitality Netball Superleague 2020 season has actually been cancelled as a result of the ongoing influence of the coronavirus pandemic, England Netball has actually revealed.

The 2020 season had actually originally started on February 22 prior to being stopped on March 15, after simply 3 complete rounds and also 2 added suits were finished.

Since that factor, conferences have actually been recurring in between the regulating body and also the Vitality Netball Superleague (VNSL) board regarding prospective courses onward for the elite video game in England.

In a declaration revealing the season’s termination, England Netball shared that numerous situations had actually been taken into consideration, consisting of prolonging the season and also the choice of returning to the staying suits behind shut doors.

The declaration included: “Concluding the season currently is one of the most ideal procedure to ensure the security of the netball family members, shield the long-term future of all VNSL groups and also make sure the VNSL can take essential actions ahead back in a solid setting for an effective season in 2021.

“Despite the 2020 season coming to an end now, England Netball and the VNSL Board are continuing to review the option of a standalone short form VNSL competition or a potential event in the autumn, if it’s achievable and safe to do so.”

The regulating body shared that it advised that Superleague gamers had a minimum of 4 weeks prep work and also training time prior to participating in any type of competitors.

With this preparation, and also requiring accessibility to training settings with ideal training assistance, training devices and also danger reductions, England Netball included that any type of prospective reboot would certainly have been “well into the autumn at the earliest”.

As an outcome of that timing, concerns relating to gamer agreements occur together with those pertaining to the 2021 project and also the global season.

The Netball Performance League [NPL], which was likewise put on hold in March, has actually likewise been ended for the 2020 season.