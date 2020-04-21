Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation: WHO

Fadela Chaib, the spokeswoman for the World Health Organization, on Tuesday, dismissed rumors about the coronavirus being produced in a laboratory in Wuhan.

She stated that there was no evidence showing any lab manipulation of the virus and that all the available evidence indicates that the virus originated last year in animals in China.

President Trump last week announced that his administration was looking into the rumors. He claimed that there might be a possibility that the novel coronavirus was produced in a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Chaib further added that it was not clear how the virus crossed the species barrier from animals to humans but said that she was certain from the available evidence that there was an intermediate animal host.

However, she did not respond when asked if there was any possibility of the virus escaping from a lab. The rumor was also dismissed by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

She also criticized the Trump Administration and questioned his decision to stop funding to the U.N agency.

