Coronavirus: Venezuelans struggling with fuel shortage

Venezuela, a rustic already in disaster, is getting ready for the looming coronavirus pandemic.

The value of meals has elevated by 80% since lockdown and fuel is being rationed. It’s exceptional in a rustic that sits on the world’s largest oil reserves.

The United Nations calls it some of the susceptible nations on the earth – with excessive malnutrition, 1 in 5 hospitals haven’t any water, and over 70% of docs have emigrated.

Official Covid-19 instances within the nation are low however there’s a worry amongst docs that ought to the virus unfold, it will be catastrophic.

