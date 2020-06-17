Coronavirus vaccine produced immune response in all trial participants, firm says

According to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (Cepi), which invests in vaccines for pandemic diseases, there are currently more than 200 vaccines against the coronavirus in development. While North America has the largest number of vaccine projects underway – accounting for 49 per cent of the world’s total – China is furthest along the development track.

Other leading candidates include those being developed by CanSino in China – which has already published phase I/II data, Pfizer and BioNTech in Germany, Moderna Pharmaceuticals in the US and Oxford University and AstraZeneca in the UK.

Dr Nick Jackson, head of programmes and technology at Cepi, said that the next few months would see a number of groups unveiling trial data, with the Oxford University and Astra Zeneca group expected to announce its phase I/II results within the next few weeks.

He said a number of vaccines would emerge as suitable for use in the real world.

“The first vaccine may not be the best – there are a number of examples historically where the first vaccine is far from superior and it is the second generation vaccine that works better. The first vaccine may not be the best but it’s suitable for dealing with the pandemic,” he said.

Neither group has published full trial data yet.

Dr Jackson said: “Data sharing is absolutely crucial for the success of the field because we can learn from others that are advancing… There are no guarantees of success – however Cepi and other organisations around the world are working towards several vaccines.”

