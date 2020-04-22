Coronavirus vaccine: Germany approves first human trials

In Germany, a clinical vaccine test for the novel coronavirus has been approved as indicated by the country’s Federal Institute for Vaccines.

The experiment will bee on 200 healthy people aged between 18 and 55 take various types of the vaccine, made by German biotech company BioNTech, as researchers test its effectiveness in giving immunity against the COVID-19.

More tests will be made on more individuals, those who have a higher risk of the disease complications are included, in another stage. BioNTech stated that it was an improvement in the vaccine candidate, called BNT162, together with pharmaceutic giant Pfizer. BNT162 is also put together to be tried in the US, once regulatory confirmed for trying on people had been protected there.

The competition is on to improve a vaccine in order to help stem the spread of coronavirus, which has until now massacred more than 177,000 people and infected 2.5 million, as indicated to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

There are 86 groups all over the world now working hard to create a vaccine for COVID-19, a handful at the clinical test stage included.

Germany keeps the track of the UK in approving a human trial after health secretary Matt Hancock reported scientists at Oxford University will start trying a vaccine on humans this Thursday.

As expected, around 500 volunteers to register in the program by the middle of May, with the British authority funding £20m to the research. In China, first-levels people’s experiments for two trial vaccines were confirmed previously this month, as indicated to state media Xinhua.

The Chinese immunization candidates are being created by a Beijing-based unit of Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of state-claimed China National Pharmaceutical Group.

In March, authorities gave the green light for another clinical preliminary for an antibody up-and-comer created by the nation’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and HK-listed biotech firm CanSino Bio.

Also, in the US, tranquilize designer Moderna has started human tests for its antibody with the US National Institutes of Health.