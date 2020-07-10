Coronavirus US: UC Berkeley spike blamed on student parties

UC Berkeley says maskless frat and sorority parties are behind a two-fold rise in coronavirus cases on campus.

Pictures showing students gathered without face coverings and not social distancing surfaced as the school reported that cases have shot up by 107 percent since the start of pandemic.

Cases at the public college in Berkeley, California have raised from a total of 23 since the start of outbreak to 47 cases in per week.

Officials are now planning how to safely bring students, staff and faculty back again to campus this fall, with no infection rate worsening.

The school has discussed developing small ‘bubbles’ of 10-12 students living on campus with regular testing so there may still be interaction, but less exposure.

University of California, Berkeley has been working on a plan to create back students and staff this fall but officials have said ‘at the rate we’re seeing increases in cases, it’s becoming harder to assume bringing our campus community back in just how we are envisioning’

‘The majority of these new cases stem from the series of recent parties attached to the CalGreek system, including students both within the CalGreek community and others, and led to some secondary spread within house holds and within other smaller gatherings,’ UC Berkeley University Health Services Medical Director, Anna Harte, and Assistant Vice Chancellor, Guy Nicolette, wrote in a note to the campus community on Wednesday.

‘Generally, these infections are directly related to social events where students haven’t followed safeness measures such as for instance physical distancing, wearing face coverings, limiting event size, and gathering outside.’

Berkeley, California was reporting 214 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a rise of 10 from your day before. The city includes a 1.7 percent positivity rate.

Alameda County and the Bay Area, excluding Berkeley, was reporting 7,031 cases and 141 deaths. Cases had increased by 23 and there were two deaths from the previous day.

It’s as new students prepare to move onto campus from August.

The university previously announced its intention to increase social interaction while keeping over all exposure significantly reduced.

For Fall 2020, UC Berkeley announced that it could conduct limited in-person classes while also offering remote learning.

UC Berkeley also said it was having a testing technique for those living, working or studying on campus and that it might be combined with contact tracing to attempt to identify outbreaks early.

Plans included designating stairwells as up or down only and offering food services on a to-go basis and restricting usage of facilities.

The school is not reduces fees regardless of the limited access for students.

‘The increase in cases across the country and locally certainly are a powerful reminder of how contagious this disease is and how quickly the illness can spread,’ the message from officials continued.

‘You can be asymptomatic and still transmit the illness to the others. Continuing to guard ourselves yet others by following all public health instructions is critical.’

They added: ‘The campus is focused on doing all we can to reduce infections and outbreaks of COVID-19 on campus while continuing to help our mission. The success of this depends on many of us doing our part to help keep ourselves and our campus community safe and healthier.’

They said that ‘at the rate we’re seeing increases in cases, it’s becoming harder to assume bringing our campus community back in just how we are envisioning’.

But students complained to KPIX that the price of housing managed to get difficult for people not to ‘live on top of each other’.

