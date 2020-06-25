Coronavirus: US Secret Service staff self-isolating after Trump rally

Image copyright

The US Secret Service didn’t say just how many employees were infected or self-isolating





Dozens of US Secret Service personnel have already been told to self-isolate after two who attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19, US media report.

Mr Trump was criticised for holding the re-election campaign event in a city where in actuality the infection rate is rising.

Six members of the campaign’s advance team tested positive prior to the rally, while two the others did so afterwards.

The Secret Service did not say how many employees were infected or isolating.

The Washington Post reported that the the six advance team members who tested positive before Saturday’s rally included two Secret Service personnel.

They both attended a planning meeting on Friday alongside dozens of other Secret Service agents and officers, who continued to undertake their duties after the test results were known, the newspaper cited people acquainted with the situation as saying.

A law enforcement official told CNN that the number of agents in quarantine was in the “low” number of dozens.

Secret Service spokeswoman Catherine Milhoan said the agency remained “prepared and staffed to fulfil all of the various duties as required”.

“Any implication that the agency is in some way unprepared or incapable of executing our mission would be inaccurate,” she added.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Donald Trump’s rally happened in front of an inferior than expected crowd

CNN also cited an internal email as saying that Secret Service agents involved in presidential trips must now be tested 24 to 48 hours before deployment.

People who attended the rally in Tulsa were not needed to wear face masks or follow social-distancing guidelines, nevertheless they did need to pass temperature checks.

They also had to sign a waiver protecting the Trump campaign from responsibility for any disease.

According to Tulsa’s fire department, about 6,200 people attended the event – a third of the capability of the venue. But that was denied by the Trump campaign, which said twice as many individuals were inside.

It isn’t yet known if the rally may have an impact on infection rates in Tulsa. But on Wednesday officials reported an archive 259 new confirmed cases in the town.

Meanwhile, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have asked people travelling from states where cases are rising to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

The states affected are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

The University of Washington predicts 180,000 US deaths by October – or 146,000 if 95% of Americans wear masks.

So far, the US has recorded more than 2.3 million cases of the virus and much more than 121,000 deaths. Health officials say the coming weeks will be imperative to stem the outbreaks.