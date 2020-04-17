Coronavirus US live: White House holds daily briefing

Washington guv states Trump tweets ‘fomenting rebellion’

Trump: Cuomo must invest much less time ‘complaining’

Cuomo states New York hospital stays ‘undeniably on the decline’

Live international updates

See all our coronavirus insurance coverage

Support the Guardian’s independent journalism. Make a payment

12.43 am BST

On the activists that collected around the nation as well as flouted distancing actions, Trump stated, “They seem to be very responsible people to me.”

Here’s even more history on those objections:

Related: Trump shows up to feed objections versus stay-at-home orders

12.41 am BST

Asked to resolve his “LIBERATE” tweets, Trump stated he is “very comfortable” with what he uploaded.

He kept in mind that some states are going also much with social distancing actions. “I think some things are too tough,” he stated. “And if you look at some of the states you just mentioned, that it’s too tough.”

Continue analysis …



Source link