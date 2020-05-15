Coronavirus US live: Trump's press conference disrupted by trucker protest

Truckers have actually been objecting over reduced prices of delivery

Nancy Pelosi: costs is a ‘starting point’ for arrangements

World views on in scary as Trump smacks in spite of cases US leads means

US coronavirus hotspots connected to meat handling plants

Trump project concentrates fire on Biden as pandemic threatens method

Coronavirus– newest international updates

Get a fresh viewpoint on America– subscribe to our First Thing newsletter

6.54 pm BST

Add a brand-new name to the checklist of feasible running friends for Joe Biden.

The VoteVets political action committee has actually drifted Illinois legislator Tammy Duckworth as their choice for the vice presidency. Duckworth, an expert, is the very first legislator to deliver while in workplace.

Related: ‘We’re in the 19 th century’: Tammy Duckworth on parenthood as well as the Senate

@JoeBiden must think about an expert to be his running friend, as well as Tammy Duckworth need to be first. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/byWbmeQ0O4

6.29 pm BST

If you wish to experience the noise of a trucker protest, Newsday White House reporter Laura Figueroa Hernandez has you covered:

As Trump supplies rundown on vaccinations in Rose Garden you can listen to loud honking from outdoors WH premises. pic.twitter.com/RuJ6ZgDZO9

Here’s an image of the objecting, beeping truckers you can listen to throughout this Rose Garden presser. They are parked alongConstitution (Took this image on my means house last evening.) pic.twitter.com/sNZloRxR5T

Continue analysis …



Source link