Coronavirus US live: Trump urges reopening as death toll nears 100,000 | US news

… and welcome to a different day of protection of the coronavirus outbreak within the US, and the politics round it. Bryan Armen Graham shall be right here to take you thru the day later, however for now, I’m your information.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, the US has now recorded 1,601,260 circumstances and 96,002 deaths.

Rates are slowing in some states hard-hit within the first a part of the outbreak, New York notably amongst them, and rising elsewhere. Nonetheless, most states try some type of financial reopening – practically 40m Americans have filed for unemployment underneath lockdown, in spite of everything – and debate is raging over whether or not these states shifting quickest are shifting too quick for security.

It’s Memorial Day weekend, the normal begin of the American summer season, and the title of this piece by Amanda Holpuch, Nina Lakhani and Khushbu Shah fairly sums up the query: America begins to unlock for summer season – however is it inviting a disastrous second wave?

Donald Trump doesn’t suppose so, and on Friday on the White House he invoked powers he doesn’t must say governors ought to reopen all locations of worship and in the event that they didn’t, he would. Once once more, he can’t, or couldn’t if it got here to it, try this. Tenth amendment, etc. As for the motivation behind Trump’s curt announcement, there are stories that his support among evangelicals is slipping.

That could be intensely worrying for Trump in a re-election yr already marked by financial meltdown. On the upside for the president, on Friday a gaffe by his notoriously gaffe-prone opponent, Joe Biden (if he had been a British soccer supervisor, he would’ve earned the usual honorific “the Gaffer” a few years in the past), confirmed how swiftly and ferociously the Trump marketing campaign machine nonetheless runs.

Some say Biden wants solely to remain in his Delaware basement to beat Trump. But on Friday, from his basement, the previous vice-president advised an African American radio host if you happen to “have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black”. Biden apologised as the Trump marketing campaign pounced – and liberals too.

So there’s that, and any resultant fallout, to think about together with all issues coronavirus-related.

In the meantime, some additional studying. Khushbuh Shah stories from Georgia, a Republican state turning barely extra Democratic, on how one’s view of how quickly to reopen relies upon largely on the best way one votes: