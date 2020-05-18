Coronavirus US live: Trump attacks Obama and the media as death toll nears 90,000 | World news

It was fairly a weekend for the Trump boys, Donald Jr and Eric, as the marketing campaign assault canines stored on taking the battle to the Democrats in methods even their father may not contemplate, if solely because of some dim consciousness of the final vestiges of dignity due the Oval Office.

Donald Jr first. On Saturday, he selected to submit to Instagram a meme which baselessly insinuated that Joe Biden, his father’s possible opponent in the election in November, was a paedophile.

Trump Jr stated he had been “joking around”, but additionally pursued the insinuation and even outright accusation additional, accusing the former vice-president of “unwanted touching” and together with in a tweet footage taken from congressional swearing-in ceremonies and introduced in deceptive style.

In a press release, Biden spokesman Andrew Bates stated: “No repulsive, manipulative tactic will change the subject from how almost 90,000 Americans have paid for Donald Trump’s coronavirus negligence with their lives and how the booming economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration is now suffering from depression-level job losses.”

It’s price noting that earlier this yr Trump Jr, 42, informed Axios his father typically tells him to tone down his attacks on Twitter.

His response: “I learned it by watching you.”

Now, Eric. The president’s second son spoke to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Saturday evening, and accused Democrats of milking the coronavirus outbreak for political and, ultimately, electoral acquire.

“You watch,” he stated, “they’ll milk it every single day between now and 3 November [election day]. And guess what, after 3 November, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

Trump, 36, additionally stated Democrats “think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time”.

Biden’s marketing campaign responded once more, communications director Kate Bedingfield saying in a press release: “We’re in the center of the largest public well being emergency in a century, with virtually 90,000 Americans useless, 1.5 million contaminated, and 36 million staff newly jobless.

“So for Eric Trump to claim that the coronavirus is a political hoax that will ‘magically’ disappear is absolutely stunning and unbelievably reckless.”

It’s price remembering right here that in the far off, harmless days of early March, Donald Trump Jr informed Fox News Democrats had been attempting “to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump’s streak of winning”, which he claimed indicated “a new level of sickness”.

Mike Pence, the vice-president, defended Trump Jr’s declare.