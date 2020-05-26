Coronavirus US live: Trump and Biden at heart of war over mask-wearing as deaths near 100,000 | US news

…and welcome to a different day of protection of the coronavirus outbreak within the US, and the politics round it.

The dying toll continues to be inching in direction of 100,000. After demanding that church buildings be allowed to reopen, Donald Trump spent Saturday and Sunday of the Memorial Day weekend enjoying golf and raging at his enemies on Twitter. Among many different issues, some absurdly offensive, he threatened to maneuver the Republican conference from North Carolina if the governor doesn’t reopen the state and permit a packed enviornment. Others took note.

The New York Times calculates that the pandemic has been a a lot deadlier downside in blue, Democratic states than crimson, Republican ones. Masks have gotten a political situation: Trump didn’t put on one in public on Memorial Day, Joe Biden did. Trump retweeted criticism of Biden by a Fox News persona.

“This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public,” Brit Hume wrote, accompanying an image of Biden in a masks and sun shades.

Elsewhere, the Republican governor of North Dakota was near tears as he pleaded with individuals to not disgrace individuals who do put on them. In Virginia, a Democratic governor who mentioned masks save lives went to the seashore … with out one.

The push to reopen the economic system goes on, of course, as summer season begins and public well being specialists carry on warning that reopening too quickly might contribute to a lethal second wave of the virus. The Wall Street Journal reports: “We’re past the trough in terms of peak damage.”

But Trump financial adviser Kevin Hassett informed CNN on Sunday unemployment was headed previous 20% and would doubtless be in double figures nonetheless come the election in November. Hassett additionally referred to America’s “human capital stock” being prepared to return to work, which didn’t go down too effectively on Twitter. Plus, polling reveals even crimson states are reluctant to reopen too quickly, nonetheless their governors, pushed by Trump, proceed to push the tempo.

A Washington Post headline: “In crucial Florida, some senior voters cast a skeptical eye toward Trump’s re-election.”

Another factor: this morning’s Politico Playbook e-mail, an important merchandise for politics tragics in every single place, is headlined: “When powerful people think the rules aren’t for them”. But the travails of Dominic Cummings, aide to British prime minister Boris Johnson, are solely its second merchandise. The first is Gretchen Whitmer’s husband reportedly “pulling the ‘don’t-you-know-who-I-am’ card with a vacation boat dock worker in the middle of a pandemic that has killed thousands of people in his state”. The state is Michigan and Whitmer is on Joe Biden’s working mate brief record. So that half of the marketing campaign has begun.

Here’s Lauren Gambino on the way it will get soiled from right here…