Coronavirus US live: Trump adviser hits back at Obama for criticism of administration’s response | US news

Peter Navarro, a high financial adviser to Donald Trump, has criticized Barack Obama after the previous president stated the nation was affected by a vacuum of management on the coronavirus disaster.

“I’m glad Mr Obama has a new job as Joe Biden’s press secretary,” Navarro stated on ABC News’ This Week. Biden, Obama’s former vp, is operating in opposition to Trump for president.

In a speech billed as an tackle to graduates on Saturday, Obama stated “more than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Navarro responded that Obama’s administration “was a kumbaya of incompetence”. He falsely accused the previous president, as Trump regularly has, of permitting “millions of manufacturing jobs” to maneuver to China. In reality the primary switch of manufacturing jobs from the United States to China, such because it was, occurred in the early 2000s, earlier than Obama was president.

Separately, in repetition of a reckless Trumpian line with no foundation in proof, Navarro accused China of intentionally “seeding” the world with the novel coronavirus, which Navarro calls “China virus”.

“The Chinese behind the shield of the World Health Organization – for two months – hid the virus from the world and then sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese on aircraft to Milan, New York and around the world to seed that,” Navarro stated on ABC. “They could have kept it in Wuhan. Instead it became a pandemic.”

In reality Chinese scientists raised the alarm about Covid-19 in early January and printed the genomic construction of Sars-CoV-2 on-line on 11 January in order that scientists worldwide may start combating the virus. But the Trump administration failed to face up widespread testing for the virus and educate the general public concerning the looming risk, with Trump dismissing the virus as a Democratic hoax.

An uptick in racist assaults in opposition to Asian Americans within the United States has coincided with the Trump administration’s messaging blaming China for Covid-19.