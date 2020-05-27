Coronavirus US live: cases still increasing in two dozen states amid push to reopen | US news

09:46
Republican senator Mitt Romney criticized Trump for attacking Joe Scarborough over a debunked conspiracy principle.
In a brand new tweet, the previous presidential candidate mentioned Scarborough was a pal and described the president’s assaults on the MSNBC host as “vile, baseless accusations.”
Romney particularly talked about Timothy Klausutis, who wrote a letter to Twitter’s CEO asking him to take down Trump’s tweets about his late spouse’s 2001 demise.
“His heart is breaking,” Romney wrote. “Enough already.”
Romney has beforehand criticized Trump for a few of his controversial assaults on his enemies, and the Utah senator was the one Republican member of the Senate to vote to convict the president in his impeachment trial.
Trump has constantly mocked Romney over Twitter for the reason that trial, and the senator’s newest tweet will doubtless encourage one other such assault.
09:34
Fauci says he wears a masks to set an instance
Dr Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s prime infectious illness professional who has turn into one of the recognizable faces in the US response to coronavirus, mentioned he wears a masks in public partly to set an instance for different Americans.
In an interview with CNN, Fauci talked about carrying a masks as a matter of respect for these round you. “You wear a mask; they wear a mask; you protect each other,” Fauci mentioned.
When explaining why he particularly wore a masks in public, Fauci mentioned, “I want to protect myself and protect others, and also I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that that’s the kind of thing you should be doing.”
Fauci’s feedback come as Trump and Joe Biden have sparred over face masks, with the president questioning his Democratic rival for carrying a masks throughout a Memorial Day ceremony. Biden replied by saying Trump was an “absolute fool” for turning masks right into a political subject.
09:12
This is Joan Greve, taking on for Joanna Walters.
Donald Trump is as soon as once more tweeting a few baseless conspiracy principle involving MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who has turn into a frequent critic of the president.
“Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled, not only by his bad ratings but all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case. He knows what is happening!” Trump wrote in a tweet this morning.
The “Cold Case” refers to the 2001 demise of Lori Klausutis, who was a staffer for then-congressman Scarborough when she died of a fall as the results of a beforehand unknown coronary heart situation.
Despite the entire lack of proof of foul play, Trump continues to counsel Scarborough could also be concerned in Klausutis’ demise.
Klausutis’ widower wrote to Twitter’s CEO asking him to take down Trump’s tweets about his late spouse, however the firm refused, and the president has saved up the baseless assaults.
When requested yesterday in regards to the Klausutis household’s acknowledged needs for him to cease speaking in regards to the debunked principle, Trump mentioned, “I’m sure that, ultimately, they want to get to the bottom of it, and it’s a very serious situation.”
08:43
New cases still rising in many states
Good morning, US reside weblog readers, there’s a really busy day forward in coronavirus and politics news right here so please keep tuned for all the most recent updates.
Here’s is what’s in retailer up to now right this moment.
- As the nation continues with reopening the info continues to come in displaying that two dozen US states are seeing will increase in new coronavirus cases, whereas the US demise toll this morning stands at 98,929 in accordance to Johns Hopkins University, and the inevitable 100,000 grim milestone beckons.
- A brand new ballot exhibits that solely round half of Americans are sure they are going to line up for a Covid-19 vaccine if, hopefully when, such an inoculation is found and made obtainable.
- New York governor Andrew Cuomo is again on the White House right this moment, assembly Donald Trump at 11am ET for the most recent talks on the coronavirus disaster.
- The president and first woman Melania Trump will journey later in the afternoon to Cape Canaveral on Florida’s Space Coast, the place Nasa, in conjunction with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is scheduled to launch American astronauts into outer area from US soil for the primary time for the reason that Space Shuttle program was retired in 2011. They are headed for the worldwide area station and hope to blast off at 4.23pmET.
