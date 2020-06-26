Coronavirus: US hits record high in daily cases

Image copyright

The United States recorded an all-time daily high of 40,000 coronavirus infections on Thursday, figures from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) present.

A latest surge in infections and hospitalisations has prompted the states of Texas, Florida and Arizona to pause reopening plans.

JHU’s earlier high of 36,400 was on 24 April when much less testing occurred.

The US has 2.four million confirmed infections and 122,370 deaths – greater than another nation.

While a number of the improve in daily cases recorded is right down to elevated testing, the speed of optimistic checks in some areas can be rising.

Health officers in the US estimate the true variety of cases is more likely to be 10 instances greater than the reported determine.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) stated as much as 20 million Americans could have been contaminated with coronavirus. The estimate was based mostly on blood samples collected from throughout the nation which had been examined for the presence of antibodies to the virus.

The surge in cases was being pushed by younger individuals testing optimistic, particularly in the south and west of the US, stated the top of the CDC, Dr Robert Redfield.

Which states are worst hit?

Texas, which has been on the forefront of strikes to finish lockdown measures, has seen hundreds of recent cases, prompting Republican Governor Greg Abbott to name a short lived halt to its reopening.

“This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business,” he stated on Thursday.

Texas confirmed a record 5,996 new cases on Thursday

There had been additionally 47 new deaths, the best daily toll for a month

The state has additionally seen record variety of individuals requiring hospital therapy for 13 days in a row

Elective surgical procedure has been suspended in the Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio areas to liberate beds

More than 10% of the checks carried out over the previous week have come again optimistic

All however 12 of the state’s 254 counties have reported cases

Florida’s governor stated there was no plan to proceed reopening step-by-step. “We are where we are. I didn’t say we were going to go on to the next phase,” Ron DeSantis advised reporters on Thursday.

Arizona has emerged as one other epicentre of the disaster. Disease trackers there say the state has “lost control of the epidemic”, the Washington Post studies. Governor Doug Ducey, who had been giving companies a “green light” to reopen, now says Arizona residents are “safer at home”.

The gentle is at “yellow”, Gov Ducey stated on Thursday. “I’m asking for Arizonans to proceed with caution, to go slower, to look both ways.”

Other states, together with Alabama, California, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming, have all seen record daily will increase in the variety of confirmed cases this week.

On Wednesday New York, New Jersey and Connecticut stated they might ask individuals travelling from eight states – Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah – to enter self-isolation for 14 days.

In California, which reported a record 7,149 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, Walt Disney stated it was delaying reopening of its Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park initially set for 17 July. The firm stated it first wanted to obtain approval from authorities officers.

Governor Gavin Newsom stated the state had carried out greater than one million checks over the previous two weeks, with about 5% coming again optimistic. Mr Newsom has made sporting a face masks obligatory in public.

The University of Washington predicts 180,000 US deaths by October – or 146,000 if 95% of Americans put on masks.

The European Union is reportedly contemplating banning US residents from coming into the bloc because it considers how one can reopen its exterior borders.