Coronavirus US: Herman Cain died after Trump’s Tulsa rally

President Donald Trump said one-time Republican presidential candidate ‘passed away from the China virus’ Thursday as he offered a tribute at the start of a coronavirus briefing.

Trump used the term which critics say is racist as he called Cain ‘a very special person’ hours after the 74-year-old’s death was announced.

The president did not address Cain’s final days which started with him being taken to the hospital suffering from the virus nine days after going to the disastrous Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and speaking out against wearing masks.

‘I begin by expressing our sadness at the passing of a wonderful man,’ Trump said.

‘He was a very special person. Unfortunately he passed away from a thing called the China virus.

‘We send out prayers to Herman’s great wife, Gloria. And I have to say, America grieves for all of the 150,000 Americans that had their lives taken by this horrible, invisible enemy.’

Cain, a cancer survivor, left his widow and daughter Melanie and son Victor. He has spent almost a month in the hospital before his death.

Trump had earlier tweeted a tribute calling him ‘an American patriot and a great friend,’ adding: ‘Melania and I loved Herman Cain, a great man. Herman, Rest in Peace!’

Trump also shared a photo of the two men together in what looks to be the White House’s Situation Room.

Cain had been called to the Situation Room during the spring of 2019 when he was being considered for a spot on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors.

Senate Republicans had balked at the idea, essentially dooming Cain’s nomination.

Among the issues which were raised when his name was floated were accusations of sexual harassment, and the long-time mistress who doomed his presidential cmapaign in 2011 saying she would testify at his confirmation hearing.

His complete lack of experience as an economist was also highlighted.

More recently Cain had taken a position at Newsmax, which reported both his hospitalization for COVID-19 and his death Thursday morning.

The news was also posted on his personal website.

Cain had been in an Atlanta-area hospital for breathing issues for almost a month.

He had attended Trump’s disastrous June 20th rally in Tulsa, where eight members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus and the campaign staff had to self-isolate afterward in case of infection. He tested positive for the virus nine days later.

Earlier Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had tweeted about Cain’s life.

‘Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit,’ she wrote. ‘Our hearts grieve for his loved ones, and they will remain in our prayers at this time. We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith.’

HERMAN CAIN’S FINAL DAYS June 20: Herman Cain attend’s President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally and posts a photo of himself not wearing a mask June 29: Cain tests positive for COVID-19 July 1: Cain is taken to the hospital by ambulance for COVID-19 July 1: Cain tweets in appreciation that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem isn’t forcing mask-wearing at Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech July 27: Aides tweet that he is being treated with ‘oxygen for his lungs’ but ‘his other organs and systems are strong’ July 30: Cain dies of COVID-19

At age 74, Cain was in the high-risk group for the virus because of his age.

He’s also a cancer survivor – in 2006, Cain had a diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer, which also had spread to his liver.

He tweeted a photo of himself in the stands with the words: ‘Here’s just a few of the #BlackVoicesForTrump at tonight’s rally! Having a fantastic time!’

His staff said in a statement there is ‘no way to know for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus.’

Cain had traveled to multiple cities in June, Newsmax reported.

As well as announcing his death, Cain’s staff deleted a tweet sent on the day he entered hospital praising South Dakota for not mandating masks at Trump’s Mt. Rushmore address before July 4, and saying: ‘PEOPLE ARE FED UP!’

He tested positive on June 29 and was hospitalized on July 1.

Cain was not wearing a mask nor following social distancing protocols in the photo from the Tulsa event.

He was seated near Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who had previously announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rally attendees had to sign off on legal language promising not to sue the Trump campaign if they contracted COVID-19.

The rally, which only had 6,200 attendees in an event space that could hold 19,000 – did not turn into the campaign comeback the Trump team had hoped for.

The president came under fire for holding a rally as coronavirus cases were rising in Oklahoma and several states as the reopening process picked up. Few attendees wore masks or socially distanced.

Local health officials on the ground cautioned against the rally and a group of businesses sued to stop it – a legal move that failed.

Trump postponed it by one day when it was originally scheduled for Juneteenth, the day that slavery officially ended in the U.S.

For weeks, Black Lives Matter protests had been taking place around the country after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who was killed by a white police officer.

Having the rally in Tulsa was also controversial, because the city had one of the worst race riots in the country in 1921. That anniversary had just passed on May 31.

Additionally, an outdoor speech the president was scheduled to give for those who couldn’t make it into the BOK Center, where the rally took place, was canceled when he was in route to Tulsa because the expected overflow crowds never materialized.

The Trump campaign bragged they had given away 1 million tickets but many of those were online tricksters, who signed up for the free tickets but had no intention of attending.

Trump was reportedly furious when he saw the sea of empty blue seats waiting for him that night although the White House denied any anger on his part.

And he was criticized for using the racist phrase ‘Kung flu’ when talking about COVID-19. He also said he ordered less testing once he heard cases were on the rise – a statement White House officials later rushed to say was a joke.

Additionally, the Washington Post reported that videos and photos emerged showing that before the rally, workers removed thousands of ‘Do Not Sit Here, Please!’ stickers from seats in the BOK Center that were intended to mark recommended distances between attendees.

Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, ran for the 2012 presidential nomination.

His catchy 9-9-9 tax plan and strong debate performances made him a serious contender. But, in November 2011, he faced allegations of sexual misconduct – all which he denied – and suspended his campaign in December.

Cain had been accused by two women of sexual harassment when he served as CEO of the National Restaurant Association in the late 1990s. Later two more women came forward. Cain acknowledged that the restaurant organization made financial settlements to the complainants but denied any wrong doing.

But his campaign was not able to recover from the scandal.

In April 2019, Trump considered Cain for an appointment to the Federal Reserve Board but he withdrew himself from consideration after several Republican senators said they would not vote for his confirmation.

Cain’s death comes two days after the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a prominent conservative group known for its young star Charlie Kirk, died of COVID-19 complications. Co-founder Bill Montgomery died at age 80, according to Politico.