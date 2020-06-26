Coronavirus: US has ‘serious problem’, says Fauci

Image copyright





Texas has seen a significant spike in Covid-19 cases





US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci says the nation has a “serious problem” as 16 states reel from a spike in Covid-19 cases.

At the first White House task force briefing in 8 weeks, Dr Fauci said: “The only way we’re going to end it is by ending it together.”

As health experts said more must be done to slow the spread, Vice-President Mike Pence praised US “progress”.

The US hit an all-time daily high of 40,000 new infections on Thursday.

There are 2.4 million confirmed infections and 124,749 deaths nationwide – more than every other country.

During Friday’s briefing, the White House task force also urged millennials to get tested, even if they truly are asymptomatic.

Mr Pence said the president requested the duty force address the American people amid surges in infections and hospital admissions across southern and western states.

In Texas, Florida and Arizona, reopening plans have been paused due to the spike.

While a number of the increase in daily cases recorded can be caused by expanded testing, the rate of positive tests in a few areas can also be increasing.

Health officials in the US estimate the actual number of cases may very well be 10 times higher than the reported figure.

What was said at the White House briefing?

Dr Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator, thanked younger Americans for heeding official guidance on testing.

“Whereas before we told them to stay home, now we are telling them to get tested.”

She noted this “great change” in testing guidance will allow officials to locate “the asymptomatic and mild diseases that we couldn’t find before”.







Dr Deborah Birx urged young people to obtain tested





Dr Fauci said the current rises were as a result of everything from regions “maybe opening a little bit too early”, to opening at a reasonable time “but not actually following steps in an orderly fashion”, to the citizens themselves perhaps not following guidance.

“People are infecting other people, and then ultimately you will infect someone who’s vulnerable,” that he said.

“You have an individual responsibility to yourself, but you have a societal responsibility because if we want to end this outbreak, really end it.”

Dr Fauci added that if the spread wasn’t stopped, sooner or later even the parts of the country succeeding now will be affected.

The vice-president, meanwhile, praised the country’s headway in handling the pandemic, noting “extraordinary progress” in former virus hotspots, like New York and New Jersey.

“We slowed the spread, we flattened the curve, we saved lives,” he said.

Mr Pence also seemed to deny any link between states reopening and the increase in cases.

Responding to a reporter’s question, that he said the southern states that have reopened did so months ago, when new cases and rates were low.

Mr Pence alternatively blamed a lot of the rise on positive test results from asymptomatic teenagers, adding that while they could be at lower risk of serious symptoms, they ought to “take countermeasures” and listen to state governors’ advice.

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption Florida residents break the rules on new face mask mandate

What’s happening in the worst-hit states?

The US federal system of government allows states freedom to keep up their own public order and safety – even a national health crisis.

Governors have therefore been responsible for the varying levels of lockdown applied.

Texas, which has been at the forefront of moves to finish lockdown measures, has seen thousands of new cases, prompting Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a temporary halt to its reopening on Friday.

He announced that he was closing bars, stopping river-rafting, and ordering restaurants to go back to 50% capacity to attempt to stem the outbreak.







Bars like this one in Houston have to close but could run deliveries or takeaway services





Texas confirmed accurate documentation 5,996 new cases on Thursday, while there have been also 47 more deaths reported, the best daily toll for per month.

On Friday, Florida broke its own daily record for new infections, reporting 8,942 new cases. The previous record was 5,508, reported on Wednesday. The state now has a total of 122,960 recorded cases and 3,366 deaths.

Earlier, Florida’s governor said there was no plan to keep on reopening step by step. “We are where we are. I didn’t say we were going to go on to the next phase,” Ron DeSantis told reporters.

Arizona has emerged as yet another epicentre of the crisis. Governor Doug Ducey, who had previously been giving organizations a “green light” to reopen, now says Arizona residents are “safer at home”.

Other states, including Alabama, California, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming, have all seen record daily increases in how many confirmed cases this week.

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption Dr Fauci on Tuesday: ‘We’re now seeing a disturbing surge of infections’

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have said they’ll ask people travelling from eight states – Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah – to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

California also reported a record amount of new cases this week, with 7,149 confirmed on Wednesday.

Governor Gavin Newsom said the state had carried out greater than a million tests over the past fourteen days, with about 5% finding its way back positive. Mr Newsom has made wearing a nose and mouth mask mandatory in public places.