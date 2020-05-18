Coronavirus: ‘US has no science-based reopening policy’, Bernie Sanders warns

Democratic legislator Bernie Sanders has claimed 50 states are “going it alone” with no science-based nationwide plan as the United States starts reopening from coronavirus lockdowns.

During a meeting with ABC News’ This Week, the previous governmental prospect dispersed concerns regarding “Obamagate” as well as just how difficult Joe Biden would certainly get on China, in the direction of Mr Trump’s coronavirus feedback.

Mr Sanders utilized his very first Sunday early morning TELEVISION meeting because falling short to win the Democratic governmental key to inform host George Stephanopoulos that the head of state criticizes everyone however himself for the issues the nation deals with.





“What they’re trying to do now is instead of address the pandemic that we have, and I should say, George, that the scandal of the moment is that we don’t have a national policy,” he claimed.





“We should have a national policy based on science. We should have testing going on all over this country so that when we reopen the economy, workers understand that they’re working in a safe environment.”

“Instead, you have got 50 states going it alone because we don’t have that national protocol based on science.”

The White House’s reopening standards for the United States’s 50 mentions to comply with was produced with the input of its coronavirus job pressure planner Dr Deborah Birx as well as National Institute of Allergy as well as Infectious Diseases Director Dr Anthony Fauci.

Mr Sanders claimed that the $3 trillion coronavirus alleviation bundle gone by House Democrats required enhancements, as well as prompted Congress to include a “paycheck security process” to prevent company rate of interests.

He proceeded that the pandemic ought to make the nation beginning “rethinking some fundamental tenants of our society”, like whether healthcare is a human right or an advantage.

“But you know Trump will blame everybody and everything instead of dealing with the crisis that we face and the crisis that we face is reopening the economy safely based on science, not 50 states doing it alone,” he claimed.

“The crisis we face is that Congress has got to act now to address the enormous suffering and unemployment that is currently existing.”