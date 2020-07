Coronavirus: US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci calls White House attacks ‘bizarre’

Image copyright

US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has described recent efforts by the Trump administration to discredit him as “bizarre” and “nonsense”.

“Ultimately, it hurts the president to do that,” Dr Fauci said in a interview with The Atlantic. “It doesn’t do anything but reflect poorly on them.”

A rift has developed between your health expert and President Donald Trump over the US response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The White House has been critical of Dr Fauci as US cases continue to surge.

On Sunday, a White House official shared an inventory detailing past apparent erroneous comments by Dr Fauci, including what the statement said was conflicting suggestions about face coverings and remarks on Covid-19’s severity.

Responding to the criticism, Dr Fauci told The Atlantic that targeting him was “completely wrong”.

“I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that,” that he said.

“I think they realise now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it’s only reflecting negatively on them,” he added.

Anthony Fauci isn’t angry. He’s just… disappointed.

The top government expert on infectious diseases took the high road in his first public comments after White House officials, both off and on the record, questioned his professional judgement and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Fauci acknowledges that the advice and analysis he has provided has shifted over time, but he insists his guidelines have always been on the basis of the latest science.

Those views have sometimes led to clashes with the president, who has experimented with shift focus to rebuilding a US economy that is devastated by the pandemic. Dr Fauci has said that the very best priority must certanly be controlling the spread of the virus and recent reopening steps have set those efforts right back.

Such blunt talk has helped make Dr Fauci a popular figure during the pandemic, and that alone could be behind a number of the resentment that’s simmering within the White House.

The swipes at Dr Fauci, however, seem destined to be counter-productive. With an over-all election just a couple months away the Trump campaign requires a consistent public message – and an administration attacking one of an unique, then distancing itself from those attacks, may only promote an email of chaos and confusion.

Dr Fauci’s comments come after reports that as of 15 July, US hospitals will need to report Covid-19 patient data to the federal health agency in Washington rather than the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC, the US’s top public health institute, has until now been responsible for handling data in regards to the pandemic from its hospital network.

Health experts have expressed concerns that data will be politicised, become less transparent and perhaps affect the job of researchers and modellers.

The US has reported more than 3.4 million cases of coronavirus, and much more than 136,000 deaths nationwide, in accordance with Johns Hopkins University.