Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Rick Scott said China had “decided it wanted to dominate the rest of the world”





The row between the US and China over the coronavirus outbreak has flared again with a US senator accusing Beijing of attempting to block the development of a vaccine in the West.

Rick Scott said evidence had come via “our intelligence community” but provided no details to back it up.

China meanwhile issued a document defending its virus actions, saying it briefed the usa as early as 4 January.

Deaths caused by the virus passed 400,000 worldwide on Sunday.

The figure is provided in a count by Johns Hopkins University, which also shows confirmed world wide infections near to the 7 million mark.

What did Rick Scott say?

The Republican senator for Florida, who serves on the armed services and homeland security committees and others, was speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

He said: “We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down.”

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Some experts believe there could be a vaccine by mid-2021 but there are no guarantees





Mr Scott was pressed on the issue twice. He said: “China does not want us, and England and Europe to do it first. They’ve decided to be an adversary to America and democracies around the world.”

Mr Scott, who is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, was questioned again, saying the “evidence” had come through the intelligence community and armed services, adding: “There are things I can’t discuss… I get provided information.”

He said if “England or the US does it first, we’re going to share. Communist China, they are not going to share.”

What is the back ground to this?

The Trump administration has consistently attacked China over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Trump has referred to coronavirus regularly because the “China virus”. He also said he has proof Covid-19 started in a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there clearly was “enormous evidence” to back the idea, which Beijing has dismissed.

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption Donald Trump on the China laboratory theory

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which include the UK and the US, said there was no such evidence, as did the World Health Organization (WHO).

What are President Trump’s charges against the WHO?

But the WHO is still another point of contention for Mr Trump’s administration. It has pulled out of the human anatomy, accusing it of being China’s puppet.

Mr Trump accused Chinese officials of covering up the virus in early stages and saying they could have stopped the illness from spreading.

This week he threatened to bar passenger flights from China from 16 June, and Beijing said it would loosen restrictions on international airline travel.

Then there’s the backdrop of the US-China trade dispute, which saw the imposition of countless billions of dollars worth of tariffs on each another’s goods.

What is China’s side of the story?

It have not yet responded specifically to Mr Scott’s accusations however in a new document it has published on its a reaction to the virus, Beijing says it briefed the United States since 4 January, when the illness was still largely as yet not known.

It lists a telephone briefing distributed by the head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to his US counterpart.

China says in the document it has acted in an open, transparent and responsible manner.

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption Coronavirus changes how doctors deal with death

The WHO has praised China’s actions, saying they helped slow the spread of the virus, especially with the quick and voluntary sharing of the virus’s genetic code.

Why the WHO got caught between China and Trump

China’s foreign ministry has over and over accused the Trump administration of attempting to distract from its own dilemmas tackling the crisis.

The US has more infections and deaths than every other nation.

One Chinese foreign ministry spokesman also promoted the idea – without evidence – that Covid-19 may have originated in the usa.

Where are we with a vaccine?

Dozens of groups around the globe are researching vaccines, with some entering clinical trials.

The first human trial data appears positive, showing patients produced antibodies which could neutralise the virus.

Coronavirus vaccine: When will we’ve one?

However, no-one knows how effective any of these vaccines will be.

A vaccine would normally simply take years, or even longer, to produce, although given the huge effort some experts believe there could be a vaccine by mid-2021, but again you can find no guarantees.