Coronavirus: US cases ‘may have topped 20 million’

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Texans queue for tests in their cars – significantly more than 10% of tests came ultimately back positive in the last week





At least 20 million people in the US may possibly already have been infected with Covid-19, according to the latest estimate by health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says the actual number of cases is likely to be 10 times more than the reported figure.

It comes since the state of Texas halted its reopening as infections and hospitalisations surged.

The US has recorded 2.4m confirmed infections and 122,370 deaths.

Some southern and western states have been reporting record numbers of cases in recent days.

The University of Washington predicts 180,000 US deaths by October – or 146,000 if 95% of Americans wear masks.

What did the CDC say?

“Our best estimate right now is that for every case that was reported, there actually were 10 other infections,” CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield told reporters.

This was because testing was restricted to people who have symptoms and asymptomatic carriers were not tested, that he said. “We probably recognized about 10% of the outbreak by the methods that we use to diagnosis between the March, April and May,” he said.

Dr Redfield said that between 5% and 8% of the population have been exposed to the herpes virus and urged Americans to help keep social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

“As we go into the fall, in the winter, these are going to be really, really important defence mechanisms,” he said.

Media playback is unsupported in your device Media caption Florida residents rebel on new face mask mandate

What is occurring in Texas?

The state, which has been at the forefront of moves to get rid of lockdown measures, has seen thousands of new cases, prompting Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a temporary halt to its reopening.

“This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business,” that he said.

Texas confirmed a record 5,996 new cases on Thursday

There were also 47 new deaths, the best daily toll for a month

The state in addition has seen record number of people requiring hospital treatment for 13 days in a row

Elective surgery has been suspended in the Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio areas to free up beds

More than 10% of the tests carried out in the last week have come back positive

All but 12 of the state’s 254 counties have reported cases

Other states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming, have all recorded record daily increases in the number of confirmed cases this week.

More than 36,000 new US cases were confirmed on Wednesday – perhaps not far off the record amount of 36,426 cases recorded on 24 April.

While some of the increase is down seriously to increased testing, the rate of positive tests in a few areas can be increasing.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dr Fauci on Tuesday: ‘We’re now seeing a disturbing surge of infections’

On Wednesday New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said they will ask individuals travelling through eight says – Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah – to visit into self-isolation for 14 days.

In California, which usually reported a list 7,149 new verified cases upon Wednesday, Walt Disney mentioned it was stalling reopening from the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park initially set with regard to 17 July. The business said this first required to receive acceptance from federal government officials.

Governor Gavin Newsom said their state had performed more than a mil tests in the last two weeks, along with about 5% coming back optimistic. Mr Newsom has made within a face mask obligatory in public.

The European Union is apparently considering banning US people from getting into the bloc as it looks at how to reopen its exterior borders.