Coronavirus US: All 12 in a Texas police force in self-quarantine

An entire police force in a small Texas town significantly less than an hour from Houston has already established to get into quarantine after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

All 12 members of the Kemah Police Department experienced to self-quarantine, Kemah city officials distributed to ABC 13.

Kemah mayor Terri Gale, five police dispatchers, police chief Walter Grant and three city employees will also be self-quarantining.

Officials were notified on Tuesday in regards to the officer’s illness.

Tests were straight away ordered for several of the police staff and city hall employees who had come in contact with the infected officer.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s office is stepping in to deal with police activity for the department.

All off-duty deputies are now being paid overtime and one more dispatcher has been brought in to deal with calls from Kemah, Galveston Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

Mayor Gale said that Kemah city hall and the police station would both be deep cleaned.

Gale added that officers and staff could return based mostly on test results, which may be by today.

The news of the police department comes as nearly one-third of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units in Houston are actually under the age of 50 – as cases continue steadily to spike among young adults across Texas and health workers warn most are getting seriously ill.

During the initial surge of cases in mid-April, nearly all patients being treated for coronavirus in the Houston Methodist hospital system were older than 50.

In a disturbing generational shift, about 60 % of current patients are under that age bracket. Almost one in three that are now occupying ICU beds are also under 50.

Infections are spiking among young adults in states like Texas where bars, nightclubs and restaurants reopened – prompting younger generations to start out going out again, many without wearing masks.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reversed that decision last Friday when that he ordered all bars to close.

It comes as some Texas hospitals have been warning they are running out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

The Texas Medical Center system had created a COVID-19 ‘war room’ to handle a 66 % surge in additional ICU patients with strategies including reassigning staff, putting beds closer together and using regular beds for emergency use.

They calculated the other day that they would run out of space on July 6 if the present increase in Texas severe cases continues.