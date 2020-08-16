Coronavirus updates: CDC says rate of COVID cases in children ‘steadily increasing’

The novel coronavirus has actually now eliminated more than 768,000 individuals worldwide.

More than 21.3 million individuals around the world have actually been detected with COVID -19, the illness brought on by the brand-new breathing infection, according todata compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University The real numbers are thought to be much greater due to evaluating scarcities, numerous unreported cases and suspicions that some nationwide federal governments are concealing or minimizing the scope of their break outs.

The United States is the worst-affected nation in the world, with more than 5.3 million detected cases and a minimum of 169,423 deaths.