Coronavirus updates: Armenia reports 79 new cases, 34 recovery cases on May 11 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 79 new coronavirus infections, bringing the whole variety of cases to 3392 within the nation as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, the Ministry of Health reports. 34 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the whole variety of recoveries now standing at 1,359.

The variety of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 44 after yet one more affected person died on Friday.

The newest sufferer was a 69-year-previous male affected person who had an underlying power well being situation, the ministry mentioned.

Apart from that two cases of loss of life had been registered on Friday when the affected person had examined optimistic for coronavirus, however the reason for loss of life was one other illness. The complete of such loss of life cases is 17.

1,970 sufferers with COVID-19 are at the moment present process remedy. As many as 32,561 exams have been carried out within the nation for the reason that illness outbreak.

