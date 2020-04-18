Coronavirus updates: Armenia reports 47 new and 121 recovery cases on April 18 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 47 new coronavirus infections, bringing the entire variety of cases to 1,248 within the nation as of 11 a.m. Friday, April 18, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

121 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the entire variety of recovered sufferers standing at 523. The variety of COVID-19 deaths has elevated to 20. As many as 11,796 assessments have been carried out within the nation because the illness outbreak, the supply stated.