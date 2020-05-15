Coronavirus updates: Armenia reports 184 new, 94 recovery cases on May 15 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 184 new coronavirus infections, bringing the full variety of cases to 4,044 within the nation as of 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, the Ministry of Health reports. 94 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the full variety of recoveries now standing at 1,666.

The variety of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 52 after three extra affected person died on Thursday.

The newest victims have been 68-year-previous feminine, 81-year-previous and 82-year-previous male sufferers who had no underlying power well being situation, the ministry mentioned.

Apart from that, two cases of loss of life have been registered on Friday when the affected person had examined optimistic for coronavirus, however the causes of deaths have been one other illness. The whole of such loss of life cases is 22..

2,304 sufferers with COVID-19 are presently present process remedy.

As many as 37,476, checks have been carried out within the nation because the illness outbreak.

