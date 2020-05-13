Coronavirus updates: Armenia reports 180 new, 70 recovery cases on May 13 – Panorama

Armenia has actually validated 180 new coronavirus infections, bringing the overall variety of cases to 3,718 in the nation since 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, the Ministry of Healthreports 70 extra people have actually recuperated from the condition with the overall variety of recuperations currently standing at 1,500

The variety of COVID-19 deaths has actually gotten to 48 after another individual passed away on Tuesday.

The newest sufferer was a 65- year- old male individual that had no underlying persistent wellness problem, the ministry claimed.

Apart from that, 2 cases of fatality were signed up on Friday when the individual had actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus, yet the reasons of fatalities were one more condition. The overall of such fatality cases is.

1,970 people with COVID-19 are presently going through therapy.

As several as 34,766, examinations have actually been done in the nation given that the condition break out.