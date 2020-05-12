Coronavirus updates: Armenia reports 146 new, 71 recovery cases on May 12 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 146 new coronavirus infections, bringing the entire variety of cases to 3538 within the nation as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, the Ministry of Health reports. 71 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the entire variety of recoveries now standing at 1,430.

The variety of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 48 after another affected person died on Friday.

The newest sufferer was a 61-year-previous feminine affected person who had an underlying power well being situation, the ministry mentioned.

Apart from that two cases of loss of life have been registered on Friday when the affected person had examined constructive for coronavirus, however the causes of deaths have been one other illness. The complete of such loss of life cases is 19.

1,970 sufferers with COVID-19 are at present present process therapy.

As many as 33,313 exams have been carried out within the nation because the illness outbreak.