Coronavirus updates: Armenia reports 142 new, 72 recovery cases on May 14 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 142 new coronavirus infections, bringing the entire variety of cases to three,860 within the nation as of 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, the Ministry of Health reports. 72 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the entire variety of recoveries now standing at 1,572.

The variety of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 49 after another affected person died on Wednesday.

The newest sufferer was a 65-year-outdated male affected person who had no underlying power well being situation, the ministry stated.

Apart from that, two cases of loss of life have been registered on Friday when the affected person had examined constructive for coronavirus, however the causes of deaths have been one other illness. The complete of such loss of life cases is .

2,218 sufferers with COVID-19 are at present present process remedy.

As many as 36,016, exams have been carried out within the nation for the reason that illness outbreak.