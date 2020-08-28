Coronavirus updates: 181 new cases, six deaths recorded in Armenia on August 28 – Panorama

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Respect for national values ‘directly proportional’ to state and national security – historian –...
The preservation of national values is directly proportional to the security of the nation and state, Ruben Melikyan, the dean of the Yerevan State...
Japanese financial giant SBI to launch CFDs for Bitcoin, Ether and XRP
Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings is preparing to launch agreement-for- distinction (CFD) trading for significant cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). Starting Aug 31, SBI Holdings...
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 980,000: Live news | News
Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 980,000 after the nation reports 4,829 brand-new cases in the last 24 hr. The variety of coronavirus cases in Latin...
Realme CEO tests Realme 7 gaming capabilities in new teaser
Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are showing up on September 3 and a minimum of among the phones will leader a new...
Bottas in “good spirits” over 2020 F1 title fight
After ending up 3rd in Barcelona behind colleague Lewis Hamilton and Red Bill's Max Verstappen, a despondent Bottas stated he might...