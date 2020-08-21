Coronavirus updates: 17 reportedly suspended for going to college party without masks

A novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 794,000 people worldwide.

Over 22.7 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

The United States is the worst-affected country in the world, with more than 5.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 174,306 deaths.

Latest headlines:

Death toll could top 200,000 by Sept. 12, CDC says

New York sees lowest hospitalizations since March 16

CDC director warns flu season could strain hospitals

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern.

10:30 a.m.: Death toll could top 200,000 by Sept. 12, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the number of coronavirus fatalities in the U.S. could top 200,000 by Sept. 12.

“This week’s national ensemble forecast predicts that 3,700 to 9,600 new COVID-19 deaths will be reported during the week ending Sept. 12 and that 187,000 to 205,000 total COVID-19 deaths will be reported by that date,” the CDC announced Friday.

This prediction is largely flat compared to last week’s estimates and suggests that CDC modeling is taking…