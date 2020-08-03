Coronavirus update: U.S. death toll climbs to 155,000, as COVID-19 enters ‘dangerous new phase’

The U.S. tally for new validated cases of the coronavirus that triggers COVID-19 continued its march towards 5 million, with the death toll topping 155,000, as White House coronavirus job force plannerDr Deborah Birx alerted that the pandemic has actually gotten in a “new phase.”

Birx’s caution followed President Donald Trump continued to push his belief that the boost in cases was just an outcome of increased screening. He tweeted over the weekend thatDr Anthony Fauci, his administration’s leading contagious illness professional, was “Wrong!” for recommending the U.S. stopped working to appropriately react to the break out, while other nations did.

New COVID-19 cases reached 4.69 million in the U.S., with the death toll increasing to 155,124, according todata aggregated by Johns Hopkins University Nearly 1.5 million individuals have actually recuperated. New day-to-day cases have actually increased in the previous week in 13 states, the data show, and 13 states have actually seen more than a double-digit portion of tests end up favorable for COVID-19 The stock exchange continued to look past the new case and death tolls, with the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage

increasing sturdily and the technology-friendly NasdaqComposite

rallying to fresh records. See MarketSnapshot . In an interview Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, Birx stated that COVID-19 is now “different” from what was seen in March and April, as it is now …

