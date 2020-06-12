Coronavirus update today: Latest UK Covid news, cases, deaths, and lockdown updates from Boris Johnson

A woman whose 88-year-old father died in a care home, with Covid-19 as a probable cause of death, is launching High Court proceedings to find a judicial review over whether the government’s care home policies exposed residents to unnecessary harm.

Lawyer Paul Conrathe of Sinclairslaw will lodge legal papers on Friday on behalf of Cathy Gardner, chair of East Devon District Council, whose father, Michael Gibson, died in a Oxfordshire care home on 3 April after it accepted the get back of a resident from hospital who previously had Covid-19 symptoms and had tested positive.

The legal action hinges on allegations that guidance issued to care domiciles during February and March saw the us government breach its legal duty to protect care home residents and workers.

Ms Gardner said she was left “appalled” by comments from Matt Hancock in May by which he said a “protective ring” had been placed around care homes throughout the crisis.

“The truth is that there has been, at best, a casual approach to protecting the residents of care homes; at worst, the government have adopted a policy that has caused the death of the most vulnerable in our society,” she said. “It is completely unacceptable that this happened and that responsibility has been avoided.”

A letter sent to Mr Hancock early in the day this month by her lawyer said Ms Gardner believed policies adopted by Mr Hancock, NHS England and PHE had “manifestly failed to protect the health, wellbeing and right to life of those residing and working in care homes”.

It claimed: “Their failings have led to large numbers of unnecessary deaths and serious illnesses. In addition, the failings of government have been aggravated by the making of wholly disingenuous, misleading and – in some cases – plainly false statements suggesting that everything necessary has been done to protect care homes during the pandemic.”