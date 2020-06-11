Coronavirus update live: Latest UK news as Boris Johnson considers scrapping two-metre rule

Scientists to study impact of Covid-19 pandemic on sleep

An international band of neuroscientists are preparing to examine how sleep has changed around the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, that has upended work, social and family life for countless people.

Sleep may be crucial for physical and mental health, as it is crucial for tissue repair, cell regeneration, immune function, memory, and regulating mood and emotions.

With lots of people anecdotally reporting sleep problems because of the virus, the project co-led by neuroscientists at the UK’s Oxford University will investigate the impact on people’s health and daily rhythms.

The International Covid-19 Sleep Study (ICOSS), will combine research from Austria, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Norway and the usa.

“Sufficient good quality sleep helps us cope, so it’s worrying to see trends of poor sleep during this pandemic. We are hoping to study this… in more detail,” Colin Espie, an Oxford professor of sleep medicine, said.

The study will look at the impact of social confinement such as lockdowns or self-isolation on sleep and the consequence of psychological conditions such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.