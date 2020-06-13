Coronavirus update live: Latest news as Covid ‘support bubbles’ begin in England and NI

Anti-racism protests occur in Australia for 2nd week-end

Protesters in Langley Park, Perth, 13 June 2020 (Paul Kane/Getty) Anti-racism protests have gone ahead in Australia for a second weekend, despite some cities urging people to steer clear amid fears of an additional wave of coronavirus. A day of demonstrations across Australia in support of the Black Lives Matter movement began today with about 1,000 protesters gathering in the far northern city of Darwin with approval from state health authorities.

However, protesters in Sydney, Adelaide and Perth were urged to remain away by government officials concerned about the danger of spreading the new coronavirus. Police in New South Wales warned anyone attending the Sydney protest risked being fined and arrested.



Perth was expected to function as the scene of the biggest rally in Australia on the weekend, with local organisers expecting a lot more than 8,000 people inspite of the city council refusing to grant a permit for the protest on the country’s west coast.



Last week-end, tens of thousands of people protested in downtown Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane against racism and the deaths of native Australians in custody.



A man in his 30s who attended the rally in Melbourne last Saturday later tested positive for COVID-19, heightening concerns about a potential second wave in Australia just as the federal and state governments are easing restrictions.