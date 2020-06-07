Coronavirus update live: Latest news and cases as nearly half of Britons disprove of government handling of crisis

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling protection of the coronavirus pandemic.



Here are the most recent developments:



– Close to 400,000 individuals have now died from Covid-19, in response to information from Johns Hopkins University. A complete of 6,891,213 cases have been confirmed worldwide.



– Nearly half the UK inhabitants disapproves of the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, in response to a brand new ballot. In a survey of 2,000 UK adults between 4 and 5 June, some 47 per cent disapproved of the way in which the government has dealt with the crisis, whereas 44 per cent disapproved of how Boris Johnson is handling his job as prime minister.



– Brazil’s government has stopped publishing a operating complete of coronavirus deaths and infections in a unprecedented transfer that critics name an try to cover the true toll of the illness in Latin America’s largest nation. The transfer got here after months of criticism from specialists saying Brazil’s statistics are woefully poor, and in some cases manipulated.



– Churches and different locations of worship are set to open for personal prayer in England from 15 June, the government has introduced. Individuals are anticipated to have the ability to “reflect and pray” whereas adhering to social-distancing guidelines – however worship teams, weddings and different companies will nonetheless not be permitted.



– Australians who defied public well being guidelines and rallied in assist of the US “Black Lives Matter” motion have been reckless and self-indulgent, finance minister Mathias Cormann stated on Sunday. More than 20,000 individuals protested in Sydney and different cities on Saturday. Mr Cormann stated the protesters risked a second outbreak of Covid-19.



– South Korea has reported 57 extra cases of the coronavirus, marking a second day in a row that its day by day leap is above 50 as authorities battle to suppress a spike in recent infections within the densely populated Seoul metropolitan space.



– Senior Chinese officers have defended their government’s actions and stated that China offered info in a well timed and clear method. National Health Commission chairman Ma Xiaowei stated {that a} current media report that the government did not initially share the genome sequence for the virus “seriously goes against the facts.”