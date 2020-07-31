Coronavirus update: Armenia’s tally rises to 38,550 with 354 new cases – Armenian News

The amount of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 354 by Friday morning, bringing country total to 38,550.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 13 deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 738. Three more patients died from other, pre-existing causes unrelated to herpes; a total of 228 cases of the sort have been reported to date.

The recoveries increased by 631 to 28,997; some 8,587 patients continue to be undergoing treatment. Also, 1,374 tests were conducted in the past day, taking the general number of tests to 161,754.