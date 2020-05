Seventy-nine new circumstances of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had been confirmed in Armenia as of Monday morning, bringing the nation total to 3,393.

One affected person died up to now 24 hours, elevating the reported fatalities to 46.

According to the National Center for Disase Control and Prevention, the recoveries elevated by 34 to 1,359 up to now day, with 1,950 sufferers nonetheless present process remedy. A total of 32,561 testings have been accomplished to date.