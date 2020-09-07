Coronavirus update: Armenia reports 62 new cases and 3 deaths – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 62 as of Monday morning, bringing the country total to 44,845.

The overall mortality reached 900, with three new lethal cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The recoveries increased by 32 to 40,121 over the period, with 3,549 active cases still being under treatment. As many as 1,038 tests were conducted in the past day, with the overall number of tests standing at 219,177,, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports. .