Coronavirus update: Armenia reports 612 new cases and 17 more deaths – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 612 as of Friday morning, bringing the country total to 15,281.

Thirteen more days were registered in the day, raising the officially reported fatalities to 258. Four more patients infected with coronavirus died over the amount of causes unrelated to the condition. Some 344 cases of the kind have already been reported up to now.

The daily amount of the recoveries has increased by 173 to 5,639; some 9,298 active cases are under treatment. In total, 77,686 tests have already been completed, based on the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.