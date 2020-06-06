Coronavirus update: Armenia reports 547 new cases, bringing total to 12,364 – Armenian News

The variety of the confirmed coronavirus circumstances in Armenia elevated by 547 to 12,364 prior to now day, with the fatalities reaching 190 after seven new registered deaths.

The day by day variety of the recoveries is 207 towards the backdrop of the formally reported 3,720 recoveries because the an infection outbreak.

Some 8,385 lively circumstances are nonetheless beneath remedy. In total, 66,674 exams have been accomplished, in accordance to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.