Coronavirus update: Armenia reports 515 new cases, bringing total to 10,524 – Armenian News

The confirmed circumstances of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) elevated by 515 as of Wednesday morning, bringing the nation total to 10,524.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12 new deaths, elevating the variety of the fatalities to 170.

Three extra sufferers died up to now day from causes unrelated to the virus. A total of 59 circumstances of the type have been registered to date.

The recoveries elevated by 27 to 3,454 since Tuesday morning, with some 3,454 energetic circumstances nonetheless being below remedy. In total, 1,733 exams have been accomplished.