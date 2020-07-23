Coronavirus update: Armenia reports 469 new cases, bringing total to 36,162 – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 469 as of Thursday morning, bringing the country total to 36,162.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 10 deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 688. The total death toll stands at 905, including also the cases in which patients died from other, pre-existing conditions.

The daily number of the recoveries has increased by 478 to reach a total of 25,444; some 10,013 patients are still undergoing treatment. As many as 1,981 tests were conducted in the past day, with the overall number of tests standing at 15,879.