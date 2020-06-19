The confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia increased by 459 by Friday afternoon, bringing the united states total to 19,517.



Ten patients died before day, raising the number of the officially registered fatalities to 319.

Nine more infected persons died from causes unrelated to herpes. A total of 110 cases of the kind have now been reported to date.

The recoveries increased by 706 to 8,266 over the period, with 10,642 active cases still being under treatment. In total, 91,943 citizens have been tested, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.