Coronavirus update: Armenia reports 428 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing total tally to 14,103 – Armenian News

The variety of the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) elevated in Armenia by 428 to 14,103 as of Wednesday morning, with 775 new recoveries and 10 extra deaths.

Three extra sufferers died prior to now day from causes unrelated to the virus. A total of 77 cases of the type have been reported to date.

As many as 5,226 sufferers have recovered for the reason that outbreak of the illness in early March. The formally registered fatalities have risen to 227.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 8,573 energetic cases are nonetheless underneath therapy. In total 73,156 assessments have been accomplished.