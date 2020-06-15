Coronavirus update: Armenia reports 397 new cases, bringing total to 17,064   – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 397 as of Monday morning, bringing the country total to 17,064.

Nineteen more patients died in the past day, raising the officially registered fatalities to 285.

Three more patients infected with the coronavirus have died from causes unrelated to the disease. Some 94 cases of the sort have been reported to date.

The daily quantity of the recoveries has increased by 62 to 6,276, with 10,409 active cases still being under treatment. In total, 83,600 tests have already been completed.