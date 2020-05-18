Coronavirus update: Armenia reports 351 new cases, 94 recoveries on May 18 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 351 new coronavirus infections, bringing the overall variety of cases to 4,823 in the nation since 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, the Ministry of Health reports.

94 a lot more clients have actually recuperated from the illness with the overall variety of recoveries currently standing at 2,019

The variety of COVID-19 casualties has actually expanded by one to 61.

The most current target was an 84- year- old male individual, that had hidden persistent wellness problems, the ministry claimed.

Apart from this, one instance of fatality was signed up on Sunday when the individual examined favorable for coronavirus, however the reason of fatality was one more factor. The total amount of such fatality cases is 25.

2,718 clients with COVID-19 are presently undertaking therapy.

As several as 41,850 examinations have actually been carried out in the nation considering that the illness episode.